Driver sought after bicyclist killed, left in watery ditch on Colonial Drive

    By: Johny Fernandez

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are working to figure out who hit and killed a bicyclist Wednesday and left him in a ditch.

    Jorge Arias, 49, was hit and killed on Colonial Drive, east of Berkeley Street.

    Arias was riding to work at about 5:30 a.m. when he was struck, troopers said.    

    His body ended up inside a watery ditch, where he was found by a nearby business owner who called 911. 

    The caller, who asked not to be identified, said speeding is a problem on that section of Colonial Drive. 

    Records show there have been at least three hit-and-runs in the area this year. 

    Based on car parts found at the scene, the car that hit Arias was a maroon-colored Honda. 

    Troopers said the car likely sustained extensive front-end damage. 

    No other details were released.

    Anyone with information should call the Florida Highway Patrol. 

