Driver sought after bicyclist killed, left in watery ditch on Colonial Drive

ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are working to figure out who hit and killed a bicyclist Wednesday and left him in a ditch.
Jorge Arias, 49, was hit and killed on Colonial Drive, east of Berkeley Street.
Arias was riding to work at about 5:30 a.m. when he was struck, troopers said.
His body ended up inside a watery ditch, where he was found by a nearby business owner who called 911.
The caller, who asked not to be identified, said speeding is a problem on that section of Colonial Drive.
Records show there have been at least three hit-and-runs in the area this year.
Based on car parts found at the scene, the car that hit Arias was a maroon-colored Honda.
Troopers said the car likely sustained extensive front-end damage.
No other details were released.
Anyone with information should call the Florida Highway Patrol.
