Driver sought after woman struck, killed in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Troopers are searching for a driver that hit and killed a woman in Volusia County.
The woman was struck on US-92 near Tomoka Farms Road just before 10 p.m. Wednesday.
Troopers said the victim, Kristen Trull, 36, was walking across US-92 with another person when she was hit.
The two were not in a crosswalk, troopers said.
Investigators said they believe the driver was in a white Ford.
Anyone with information can call FHP at 407-737-2213.
