Driver sought after woman struck, killed in Volusia County

    By: Monique Valdes

    VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Troopers are searching for a driver that hit and killed a woman in Volusia County. 

    The woman was struck on US-92 near Tomoka Farms Road just before 10 p.m. Wednesday. 

    Troopers said the victim, Kristen Trull, 36, was walking across US-92 with another person when she was hit.

    The two were not in a crosswalk, troopers said. 

    Investigators said they believe the driver was in a white Ford.

    Anyone with information can call FHP at 407-737-2213. 

