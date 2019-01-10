  • Driver strikes teen girl with SUV, leaves her in watery ditch, deputies say

    By: Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    LAKELAND, Fla. - A 17-year-old girl was thrown into a watery ditch after an SUV struck her as she walked to a city bus stop in Lakeland, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

    Elani Miller was walking on Swindell Road at about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday when she was struck by the SUV. The driver of the SUV never stopped to render aid, the Sheriff’s Office said.

    Miller was thrown into the ditch, where she lay with a broken leg and a broken wrist, deputies said. She was taken to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center, where she is expected to recover, officials said.

    TRENDING NOW:

    The suspect vehicle, according to witnesses and debris left behind, is possibly a 1999-2006 model dark-colored GMC Yukon or a 1999-2006 model dark-colored Chevrolet Suburban or Tahoe,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

     

    Anyone with information is asked to call the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit at 8863- 297-1100.

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories