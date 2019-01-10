LAKELAND, Fla. - A 17-year-old girl was thrown into a watery ditch after an SUV struck her as she walked to a city bus stop in Lakeland, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
Elani Miller was walking on Swindell Road at about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday when she was struck by the SUV. The driver of the SUV never stopped to render aid, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Miller was thrown into the ditch, where she lay with a broken leg and a broken wrist, deputies said. She was taken to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center, where she is expected to recover, officials said.
“The suspect vehicle, according to witnesses and debris left behind, is possibly a 1999-2006 model dark-colored GMC Yukon or a 1999-2006 model dark-colored Chevrolet Suburban or Tahoe,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a release.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit at 8863- 297-1100.
#Traffic #Advisory The PCSO traffic unit is investigating a hit-and-run that injured a 17 yr old girl @ 0630 this morning in the Kathleen area - click here to read the release & call @heartlandcs if you have any info: https://t.co/A7PpT74yeO pic.twitter.com/EBOqXMT5qX— Polk County Sheriff (@PolkCoSheriff) January 8, 2019
