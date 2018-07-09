Driver tries to run after crashing car into College Park building, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A driver was arrested after he crashed into a College Park business and then tried to run away, Orlando police said.
The car crashed into the business on Princeton Street and Edgewater Drive early Monday morning, police said.
Related Headlines
Raw video: Driver crashes into Orlando business
A witness helped police track down the driver, officers said.
The crash caused about $10,000 worth of damage to the store.
The name of the man has not been released.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}