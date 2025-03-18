Drunk man leads Florida police on wild chase in stolen ambulance, officers say

TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida man is facing charges after he allegedly stole an ambulance from a Tampa hospital.

Troopers say the 43-year-old swerved into oncoming traffic before finally stopping in a neighborhood.

According to an arrest report, the man also cracked open a beer and finished it in front of police.

He allegedly took the ambulance after paramedics refused to give him a ride home.

Now, he’s facing multiple charges including grand theft, DUI and resisting arrest.

