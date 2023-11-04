Dry air moves in this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Locally, aside from a few spotty showers near Brevard County tonight, more dry air is moving in.

Meteorologist George Waldenberger said there is very little chance of rain from Sunday through next week.

Temperatures will gradually warm next week.

November is still hurricane season, and water temperatures are above 80 across the Caribbean, in much of the Gulf and off the east Florida coast.

Severe Weather Center 9 will continue to monitor the tropics.

Overnight forecast: Saturday, Nov. 4

