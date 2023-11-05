Dry air and no fronts for the week ahead

ORLANDO, Fla. — The weather is looking very quiet all week.

Meteorologist George Waldenberger said there is very dry air and no fronts in sight until next weekend.

Then, we’ll monitor if we can get some rain with that front in at least seven days.

Central Florida could use the rain.

Dry air and no fronts for this week

