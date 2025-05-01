Dry conditions persist with rain chances ahead

ORLANDO, Fla. — Dry weather returned to Central Florida, and more dry conditions are expected for Thursday.

Tonight will feature just a few clouds and comfortable temperatures. Morning lows will be in the mid-60s.

A few more clouds will roll in for Thursday, and dry weather will continue. Highs will be in the upper 80s, and again, wildfires are a concern across the area.

Some rain chances return for Friday. A few coastal PM showers will be possible, but most will stay dry. Temps to close out the work week will be in the upper 80s.

Much higher chances of rain and storms arriving for the weekend. A cold front will begin to push toward the area, bringing scattered showers and storms to the area on Saturday. Highs for Saturday will be in the upper 80s.

More rain and storms are likely for Sunday as the front stalls over the region. Expect decent coverage of PM rain and storms, with temps in the mid-80s.

The front now looks to linger across the state to start next week, keeping scattered showers and storms in the forecast.

