Dry end to the work week with warm weekend ahead

ORLANDO, Fla. — It was a mostly dry end to the work week, and more dry air is ahead for the weekend.

Just a very isolated shower is possible southeast of Orlando this evening, with the vast majority of the area staying dry. Expect quiet conditions overnight, with morning lows in the mid 70s.

More tranquil weather is ahead for Saturday. A few showers are possible in the afternoon, but most will stay dry. Expect highs for Saturday to be in the upper 80s.

Low rain chances continue into Sunday, with just an isolated shower expected. Temps to close out the weekend will be in the low 90s.

More moisture works back into the region to start next week, increasing rain and storm chances. Highs to start next week will be in the low 90s.

The more typical rainy season weather pattern will likely continue to much of the week ahead.

Afternoon Weather Update: 09/19/2025

