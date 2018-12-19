DUI suspect who had exotic animals in vehicle to face more charges

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A Brevard County man arrested earlier this month for driving drunk while hauling a trailer full of exotic animals is now facing more charges.
The man is in jail on drunken driving as well as hit-and-run charges, but he's now being charged with improperly caging a kangaroo. Similar charges may follow.
The 911 calls from stunned drivers on State Road 417 last week detail their shock as they watched a truck erratically pulling a horse trailer with sparks flying underneath because the trailer was missing wheels on one side.
When a trooper pulled him over, the traffic stop became a wildlife roundup as a lemur jumped out of the trailer.
The troopers then discovered a tortoise, parrot, goat and a wallaby.
The animals have been relocated to the Care Foundation, a nonprofit that cares for various species of animals.
Investigators said Taylor also had a kangaroo on his property.
He’s facing charges for not having a permit to keep one and for improperly caging a kangaroo. He does have a permit for owning a lemur.
