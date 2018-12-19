  • DUI suspect who had exotic animals in vehicle to face more charges

    By: Monique Valdes , Martie Salt

    BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A Brevard County man arrested earlier this month for driving drunk while hauling a trailer full of exotic animals is now facing more charges.

    The man is in jail on drunken driving as well as hit-and-run charges, but he's now being charged with improperly caging a kangaroo. Similar charges may follow. 

    The 911 calls from stunned drivers on State Road 417 last week detail their shock as they watched a truck erratically pulling a horse trailer with sparks flying underneath because the trailer was missing wheels on one side.

    When a trooper pulled him over, the traffic stop became a wildlife roundup as a lemur jumped out of the trailer. 

    The troopers then discovered a tortoise, parrot, goat and a wallaby. 

    The animals have been relocated to the Care Foundation, a nonprofit that cares for various species of animals.

    A nimble lemur escaped from the back of a trailer during a traffic stop on I-4. Source: FHP

    Investigators said Taylor also had a kangaroo on his property. 

    He’s facing charges for not having a permit to keep one and for improperly caging a kangaroo. He does have a permit for owning a lemur. 

