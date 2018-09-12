Duke Energy crews head to the Carolinas ahead of Hurricane Florence

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. - Power crews from Duke Energy are heading to the Carolinas Wednesday to help with recovery efforts as Hurricane Florence moves closer to the coastline.
More than 1,000 crew members left the operations center in Winter Garden early Wednesday.
The plan is for the Duke Energy operation personnel, including contractors, line workers, tree professionals, damage assessment and support personnel to be ready to assist in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence.
Utility crews from Florida, Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky will be in place to help restore power.
“We want to make sure we are providing resource to others, like they did for us in Hurricane Irma, and it is basically our turn to return the favor,” Duke Energy representative Ana Gibbs said.
Crews are getting ready to head North! @DukeEnergy crews should be leaving in about 30 minutes @WFTV pic.twitter.com/SxPD50p2rx— Sarahbeth Ackerman (@SAckermanWFTV) September 12, 2018
