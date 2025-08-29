Dump truck flees crash scene after striking overpass on I-95, troopers say

COCOA, Fla. — A wreck on Interstate 95 completely shut down the part of the highway in Cocoa Friday afternoon.

The southbound lanes were completely shutdown near State Road 528. Citrus Boulevard was also shut down in that area.

Florida Highway Patrol says multiple vehicles were involved in the crash, including a dump truck that fled the scene after striking the overpass.

There is no word on any injuries as of Friday evening.

