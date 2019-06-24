Dyer launches new goal for Orlando during State of the City address

ORLANDO. Fla. - Mayor Buddy Dyer said he wants Orlando to be a city of the future.
Dyer delivered the annual State of the City address Monday.
“Our future success depends on our ability to attract and grow talent, our ability to take advantage of the sweeping technology advances coming our way, and our ability to expand opportunity for everyone,” Dyer said.
In the address, Dyer talked about his goals for the city, including using clean energy, expanding parks and local arts and being the epicenter of medical innovation.
