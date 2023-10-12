Early morning fire damages apartment building in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — An apartment fire kept firefighters busy early Thursday in Orlando.

Around 4 a.m., crews rushed to put out flames shooting from a building on Putnam Avenue.

That’s on the south end of the College Park neighborhood.

READ: Weather Alert Day: Strong storms, possible tornados cause damage in parts of Central Florida

Orlando Fire Department said the fire was situated on the second floor.

Tonight, OFD responded to a fire on the second story of an apartment building. The fire was quickly put out and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/IitZt81hAj — Orlando Fire Dept (@OrlandoFireDept) October 12, 2023

There were no reports of injuries.

READ: 2 arrested in connection with shooting of boy, 17, in parking lot of Celebration Publix

The cause of the fire is under investigation, OFD said.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group