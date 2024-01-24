Eatonville issues boil water advisory for all residents and businesses

EATONVILLE, Fla. — The Town of Eatonville is under a boil water advisory.

Officials made the announcement on Tuesday morning.

The decision arose after construction work being performed Monday afternoon led to a ruptured water main.

Around 5 p.m., fiber optic drilling caused the main break at the intersection of North College Avenue and Clark Street, according to officials.

“At around 10:30 p.m., our team neutralized the water system pressure pump to facilitate urgent repair works on the damaged line,” the town said on its official website.

Additional information posted there included the following instructions:

“As a precautionary measure, we strongly advise all residents and businesses to boil water before using it for drinking, cooking, or similar purposes. Alternatively, consider using bottled water for these needs.”

Eatonville officials said the boil water notice would remain in place for at least two days, while lab testing was done to ensure that the water supply was again safe to consume.

They added, “Community safety is our priority ... we apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and thank you for your continued cooperation and understanding as we work diligently to ensure the safety and well-being of all our residents.”

