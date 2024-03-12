Edgewater police ask for help identifying armed bank robbery suspect wearing wig

EDGEWATER, Fla. — Police in Edgewater are asking the public to help them identify the person responsible for robbing a bank at gunpoint Monday afternoon.

Edgewater police responded to the Bank of America at 1900 S. Ridgewood Ave. just before 1:30 p.m. for a reported robbery.

According to police, the suspect walked into the bank and presented a note to the teller while brandishing a gun.

Police say the suspect then left the bank on foot in an unknown direction with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspected robber was described as a black man wearing a long-haired wig with blue jeans, a white shirt and a light-grey, zip-up hooded sweatshirt. He was also carrying a black bag.

Police shared photographs of the suspect from the bank’s security cameras in an attempt to get help figuring out who he is.

They’re asking anyone who may be able to identify the suspect, or who otherwise has information on the case, to contact Detective Sergeant Binz at 386-410-3546.

Tips can also be relayed anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida here or by calling 1-888.277-8477.

