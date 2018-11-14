  • Edgewater's head of public safety placed on administrative leave

    By: Kevin Williams

    VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Edgewater’s public safety director, who acts as chief of the police and fire departments, has been suspended pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

    According to a memo to the Edgewater city council, David Arcieri is on administrative leave “effective immediately and until further notice.”

    Captain Jeff Lariscy will serve as interim fire chief. Captain Joe Mahoney will serve as interim police chief.

    Channel 9’s Mike Springer spoke to Mahoney, who would only say Arcieri’s leave is a personal matter and referred questions to the Edgewater city manager's office.
     


    The news comes just one months after Edgewater's city manager was fired. Many residents told Channel 9 at a city council meeting Monday that they weren't sure why he was fired.

