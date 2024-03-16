Eggstravaganza: Lady Lake’s Easter egg hunt

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lady Lake is gearing up for its annual Easter Eggstravaganza Egg Hunt, with 12,000 Easter eggs hidden for kids to find.

The egg hunt will be on March 23 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Snooky Park.

Alongside the egg hunt, there will be kids’ games, free candy and bounce houses

Food options will be available from Lil Fatz BBQ, Abuela Tina, Parlour Ice Cream, and Rose Creek Country Foods.

Families can take photos with the Easter bunny and enjoy special photo opportunities at Snooky Park.

Sponsors for the egg hunt include the Kiwanis Club of Lady Lake and the Friends of the Lady Lake Library, for providing the eggs and take home crafts.

See the map below for the location of the park.

