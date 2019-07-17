Elderly man carjacked while trying to put walker in his trunk, Orange County deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An elderly man was carjacked Tuesday morning while trying to put his walker away in his trunk outside an auto repair shop on Dean Road, Orange County deputies said.
Deputies said the suspected carjacker, identified as Jaylen Alexander, 25, slammed the trunk on the victim while he was putting his walker away before getting in the car and attempting to drive away.
According to an arrest report, the victim said the trunk hit him in the chest, pushing him back.
The carjacker didn’t get far, as the victim said the car stalled out multiple times, a sign, deputies said, that Alexander likely didn’t know how to drive stick shift.
Deputies said Alexander fled the scene on foot before stealing another car across the street. After a pursuit, deputies said they stopped Alexander at the intersection of West Robinson Street and North Orange Blossom Trail.
Deputies said Alexander was booked into the Orange County Jail on felony charges of carjacking, grand theft and battery on a person 65 years of age or older.
Today at 11:48am, Jaelyn Alexander, 25, carjacked an elderly male at E. Colonial Dr. & Dean Rd. Unable to drive stickshift, he decided to steal another car. Deputies spotted him and arrested him! He now faces Carjacking, Battery on Victim over 65, and Grand Theft. Great job! pic.twitter.com/YMiHnhNTVn— Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) July 16, 2019
