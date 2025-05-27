Elderly man reported missing in Winter Springs

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — The Winter Springs Police Department is searching for 86-year-old Robert Harvey Dugan.

Dugan was reported missing and endangered after he was last seen leaving the Savoy at 80 Michael Blake Blvd. around 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Dugan is believed to be driving a blue 2016 Hyundai Sonata four-door with dark tinted windows and a yellow sticker in the back window Florida license plate number AL74CQ

Anyone who sees Dugan is asked to call 911 or the Winter Springs Police Department at 407-327-1000.

