Elderly person injured in Titusville drive-by shooting, deputies say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - An elderly person was shot Tuesday night during a drive-by shooting in Brevard County, deputies said.
Several shots were fire at a home on Beth Street in Titusville, authorities said.
The victim, who has not been identified, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, deputies said.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
