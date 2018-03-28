  • Elderly person injured in Titusville drive-by shooting, deputies say

    By: Kelly Healey

    TITUSVILLE, Fla. - An elderly person was shot Tuesday night during a drive-by shooting in Brevard County, deputies said.

     

    Several shots were fire at a home on Beth Street in Titusville, authorities said.

     

    The victim, who has not been identified, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, deputies said.

     

    No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

     

