Elderly woman dies in Orange County house fire, firefighters say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An elderly woman died in an Orange County house fire on Thursday, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.
The fire broke out at about 10 a.m. at a home on the 8000 block of Charlin Parkway.
Officials said there were several other people inside the home who were able to escape.
Crime scene investigators and a medical examiner were at the scene.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Officials have not identified the victim.
No other details were released.
