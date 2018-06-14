  • Elderly woman dies in Orange County house fire, firefighters say

    By: Monique Valdes

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An elderly woman died in an Orange County house fire on Thursday, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

    The fire broke out at about 10 a.m. at a home on the 8000 block of Charlin Parkway.

    Officials said there were several other people inside the home who were able to escape. 

     

     

    Crime scene investigators and a medical examiner were at the scene. 

    The cause of the fire remains under investigation. 

    Officials have not identified the victim.

    No other details were released. 

    No other details were released.  

     

