Election 2024: VP Harris will not address the nation today, Trump heads to watch party

1:00 a.m. update

ORLANDO, Fla — Just before 1 a.m., the Harris campaign co-chair addressed the crowd at Howard University, saying that Vice President Harris would not address those who gathered for the watch party. Officials said she will address the nation tomorrow.

Just after midnight, Former President Donald Trump left Mar-a-Lago and headed to the Palm Beach County Convention Center to speak to those gathered Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

Election Night for much of Florida was over by 9 a.m., and they waited for the Presidential numbers to roll in.

Highlights from Tuesday’s general election in Central Florida included Monique Worrell regaining the State Attorney seat in Orange and Osceola Counties and Amendments 3 and 4 failing to get a supermajority to pass.

At a national level, Floridians voted for former President Donald Trump to head back to the White House and sent Senator Rick Scott, Congressmen Maxwell Frost, Mike Waltz, Daniel Webster, Cory Mills, and Mike Haridopolos back to Washington, D.C.

