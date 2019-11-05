  • Election Day: Polls open for Orlando mayor, city commission elections

    By: Sarah Wilson

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Voters in Orlando have the chance to head to the polls Tuesday to pick their next mayor.

    On the ballot are incumbent mayor Buddy Dyer and two opponents, Commissioner Samuel Ings and businesswoman Aretha Simons.

    If Dyer wins, he will serve his fifth full term in office.

    At the polls, voters can also decide who should represent the sixth district on the city commission. Candidates qualified in that race include Bakari Burns, Lawanna Gelzer and Gary Siplin.

    Polls close at 7 p.m.

    Click here to check your polling place and review your sample ballot.

