Emergency burn ban issued for Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — An emergency burn ban took effect Tuesday in Seminole County due to dry conditions.

The county-wide burn ban prohibits all outdoor burning that has not been permitted by the Florida Forest Service, which includes bonfires, campfires and the burning of vegetative debris.

The ban is active when the Keetch-Byram Drought Index reaches or exceeds 500 and there is no measurable precipitation in the foreseeable future.

The ban will remain in effect until the drought index dips under 500 for seven consecutive days or until further notice.

Seminole County Fire Department urges residents to abide by the following safety tips:

Create a 30-foot area of “defensible” -- clean and green -- space around your home

Clear trash and dead vegetation from your front and backyard

Remove leaves and debris from roof and gutters

Have an emergency plan and an emergency kit packed in case an evacuation is ordered, especially if your home is near wildlands

Monitor Seminole County’s social media and local media for updates on road closures, smoke conditions and other hazards

Use extreme caution when grilling, camping and discarding cigarettes

Call 911 if you see smoke or fire in your area

Register with Alert Seminole to ensure you receive emergency alerts regarding significant events

