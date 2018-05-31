ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Emergency crews to a Frontier Airlines flight arriving at Orlando International Airport.
Channel 9's Sarahbeth Ackerman reported from the scene that multiple ambulances and fire engines responded to a flight that landed around 5 a.m.
Frontier Airlines flight 1676 was on an overnight flight from Las Vegas to Orlando with 172 people on board.
Flight crews announced just before landing that there was an odor in the back of the plane and that there would be a rough landing, according to a passenger.
An airport spokesperson tells Channel 9 that no passengers or crew needed to be transported for any medical issues.
Frontier Airlines has not responded to requests for information.
Eyewitness News is working to learn more about what happened.
