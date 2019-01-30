  • Emergency repairs cause traffic troubles on I-4 in Orange County

    By: Racquel Asa , James Tutten

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Emergency road repairs on westbound Interstate 4 in Orange County caused a traffic headache Wednesday.

    Officials with I4Ultimate said the rainy weather over the weekend is to blame for all the problems.

    Sunday’s onslaught of rain is believed to have caused temporary pavement between Conroy Road and Florida’s Turnpike to weaken the roadway, officials said.

    Officials said the base of the road beneath the asphalt was wet, causing the pavement above to break up and fail in places.

    The interstate averages around 173,000 vehicle that travel in both directions each day, officials said.

    Crews were called out to conduct emergency road repair, but that work went into the rush hour traffic, causing heavy delays for drivers.

    A spokesperson for the Florida Department of Transportation said drivers who experience damage in the work zones can file a claim with I4Ultimate on its website. 

     

