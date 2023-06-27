‘Empty the Shelters’ event to offer reduced-fee pet adoptions in July

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you’re looking to add a new pet to your family, you’ll have an opportunity to do so at a discounted cost next month.

BISSELL Pet Foundation is teaming up with MetLife Pet Insurance to host its “Empty the Shelters” event from July 6 to 31.

In total, 335 shelters in 44 states will have spayed/neutered and vaccinated pets available for adoption for $50 or less. Twenty-one shelters in Florida are participating, including four in Central Florida:

Flagler Humane Society

Halifax Humane Society Inc.

Orange County Animal Services

YOUR Humane Society SPCA

Organizers said not every shelter is participating for the full event. Potential adopters are encouraged to visit the “Empty the Shelters” website here to find the nearest participating shelter and confirm their adoption day details. www.bissellpetfoundation.org/empty-the-shelters/

Organizers said the “Empty the Shelters” is the nation’s largest funded adoption event, and has helped nearly 158,000 pets find homes with an average of 1,200 pets adopted per day during quarterly national events.

