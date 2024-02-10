Endangered right whales on the move

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — There are fewer than 400 North Atlantic right whales left in existence.

The whales have a seasonal migratory pattern that brings them off the coast of Brevard County between December and March.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

But even then, the Right Whale Sighting Network says catching a glimpse of one of those whales is rare.

And if you do see one, it should be from a distance.

Read: 2 people killed after a plane crashed into a vehicle while landing on I-75 near Naples

Julie Albert with the Right Whale Sighting Network told Channel 9, “It is illegal to be within 500 yards of a North Atlantic Right Whale. So, to the general public to put that into perspective, that’s five football fields, which is quite a distance.”

Marcia Pease was fortunate enough to spot a right whale off the coast of Melbourne Beach this past Saturday.

Read: Lawyers offer free assistance Central Floridians dealing with Social Security overpayment issues

“It feels really special to get to see them. I think everybody that was at the beach that day were quiet and took it all in,” Pease said.

Albert says Right Whale sightings should be reported to help protect the remaining population, by 888-97-WHALE.

Read: 5 Marines killed in helicopter crash identified

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group