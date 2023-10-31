Enjoy café with Hispanic artists at Orlando City Hall

ORLANDO, Fla. — The City of Orlando will hold “Café with the Artists” this Friday, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Orlando City Hall’s Terrace Gallery.

“Café with the Artists” is an opportunity to enjoy a cup café with Hispanic artists whose works are currently on display in the city’s art gallery.

The artist and artwork provide a historical inspiration of dominoes in the Hispanic culture and how the game of dominoes reflects Hispanic heritage.

Admission to this event is free, and complimentary coffee will be available for those attending.

If you cannot make it this Friday, the Hispanic Heritage Month Art Exhibit runs through November 13.

