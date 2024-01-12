Epcot International Festival of the Arts returns to Walt Disney World

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — A popular festival has returned to Walt Disney World.

The Epcot International Festival of the Arts is back.

The event features artists from around the world displaying their work.

There are also unique food options, interactive experiences, and a concert series featuring performers from Broadway.

The festival runs through Feb. 19.

More information on the Epcot International Festival of the Arts can be found here.

