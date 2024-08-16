Ernesto brings rare drop in humidity to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists continue to monitor the tropics as Ernesto churns as a hurricane in the Atlantic Ocean.

Chief Meteorologist Tom Terry said it takes a hurricane like Ernesto, but we’re cranking through a rare August front that will drop our humidity and rain chances into the weekend.

We’ll also knock off most of our added heat index for a few afternoons.

Ernesto is headed for a rendezvous with Bermuda early Saturday, where hurricane impacts are being prepared.

