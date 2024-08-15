Ernesto causing a drier feeling around Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — WFTV’s certified Meteorologist Brian Shields says Thursday will feel dry outside.

Thursday is expected to be hot, but not as hot as Wednesday. The air will feel drier as Ernesto roars out in the Atlantic, heading toward Bermuda.

Central Florida will see temperatures in the 90s today with a 40% chance of storms.

Looking at Friday and into the weekend, Central Florida will remain dry, which isn’t typical for this time of year.

The dry pattern is due to Ernesto pulling drier air down for Florida.

If you plan to head to the beaches this weekend, be safe and swim near a lifeguard stand.

The rip current risk will be high starting Thursday and throughout the weekend.

Keeping an Eye on the Tropics, Ernesto will head towards Bermuda Friday Night into Saturday, and continue towards Eastern Canada on Monday.

