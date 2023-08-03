ESA shares first images taken by Euclid space telescope

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — New images have been released by a space telescope that launched from Florida’s Space Coast last month.

The European Space Agency has released the first images from the Euclid space telescope.

Euclid captured the images while in an orbit point that is around 1 million miles from Earth.

The spacecraft is around four times the distance from the Earth to the moon.

Scientists hope to use Euclid to create the largest 3D map of the sky ever.

The mission’s project manager says the quality of the new images show the telescope could exceed expectations.

