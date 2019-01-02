Eustis police investigate shooting that left home, vehicle marked with bullet holes

EUSTIS, Fla. - Eustis police are working to track down whoever opened fire outside a home.
Police said the shooting left behind multiple bullet holes in the home and a vehicle parked in the driveway.
Christmas decorations were found still on the home in the 300 block of Hall Street.
Police said someone drove up to the home over the weekend and opened fire.
CSI evidence stickers were still up next to the holes on the garage door, next to a light and in the back of an SUV, where part of the evidence sticker was removed.
Neighbors said they were shocked when they learned about the gunfire and noted there are kids who live at the home.
Fortunately, police said no one was hurt during the shooting.
People who live nearby said they did not hear anything, other than all of the fireworks that were going off this past weekend.
