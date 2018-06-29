0 Evacuees from Puerto Rico desperate for housing as FEMA shelter program ends

Hundreds of families who fled Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria, hoping to start new lives in Central Florida, are worried they could soon be on the streets.

Families are packing up the lives they've made in Central Florida hotels and many of them have no idea where they'll go next.

Read: Puerto Rican evacuees rally to extend shelter program

That includes Ariana Colon, who is pregnant and has a 1-year-old with her boyfriend.

After four extensions, Federal Emergency Management Agency's hotel program ends this weekend, which means her family and about 1,700 other evacuees could be homeless.

Many who already lost everything in Puerto Rico during Hurricane Maria fear they'll now have to live in tents or cars.

"We came here because of the situation that pushed us to come here with nothing but maybe a suitcase with some clothes and that's it," Colon said.

Colon said her family can't get into an apartment because the only ones she has found that are available require the family members to make at least $3,000 a month and to pay at least $3,000 upfront before they move in.

Many families have been saving up, but will now have to spend what they've saved to put some kind of roof over their heads.

"It's not that I want to depend on the government, because that's really not what I'm looking for. But if those requirements go down a little bit, I know that we would've found a place already," said Colon.

When FEMA announced that the hotel shelter program would end, it said it planned to fly families back to Puerto Rico.

Out of the 1,700 evacuees still in Central Florida, 43 are taking those free flights.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.