Even hotter for Sunday, with heat indexes reaching 100

ORLANDO, Fla. — It will be even hotter today.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said heat index values will soar to 100 to 103 degrees today while temperatures peak in the 90s.

Orlando will be 97 degrees.

Mostly sunny and dry weather will continue.

Read: Space shuttle Atlantis celebrates 10 years at Kennedy Space Center

Dangerous rip currents will exist at our local beaches Sunday, so use caution when entering the surf.

Even hotter for Sunday weather, with heat indexes reaching 100 Dangerous rip currents will exist at our local beaches Sunday, so use caution when entering the surf. (WFTV/WFTV)

As many will be looking for a reprieve from this heat, tomorrow only gets hotter.

We wouldn’t be surprised if we see heat advisories issued for Monday.

Read: Central Florida community reacts to UCF joining Big 12

Heat index values could reach 105 to 108 degrees.

Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group