Evening storms could impact UCF football season opener Thursday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Afternoon storm chances are on the rise on Thursday.

Central Florida will be hot and muggy with highs in the low 90s and a 40% chance of sea breeze showers and storms.

The weather conditions could potentially impact the UCF game Thursday evening, as lightning storms are a possibility.

Attendees are advised to bring ponchos and be prepared for sudden weather changes.

Friday’s forecast remains similar, with continued heat and humidity accompanied by afternoon storms.

Looking ahead to the weekend, the weather is expected to become soggier with thicker cloud cover and rain starting earlier in the day.

This change will help keep temperatures slightly cooler, with highs in the 80s over the holiday weekend.

