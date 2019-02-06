Event honoring victims of Parkland shooting planned at Pulse memorial

ORLANDO, Fla. - Nearly one year after the tragic shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland Florida, a memorial event is planed at the location of another mass shooting, the former site of Pulse nightclub.
The onePULSE Foundation announced Wednesday that a memorial event to honor the victims of the tragic shooting is planed for the next week at the Pulse Interim Memorial.
Related Headlines
Starting Thursday, a banner will be on display at the Pulse site that the public can sign and 17 ribbons will be tied to trees at the memorial, one for each of the victims who died in the Parkland shooting.
TRENDING NOW:
- Man asks if school where wife worked played role in her cancer diagnosis
- More than 40 animals killed in fire at Orange County animal sanctuary, firefighters say
- Lawyer with bed bugs falling from clothing forces courthouse to close
- VIDEO: Man became angry over plate of food at Super Bowl party before killing father of 7, wife says
Organizers said visitors to Pulse are encouraged to leave “messages of love, hope and support” on the banner.
The banner will stay up until Feb 14, when a special memorial service will be held for the victims around 2:15 p.m.
Valentine’s Day will mark one year since the Parkland shooting and the Pulse memorial event will feathure a bell toll during the reading of the victims’ names.
Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and other community leaders will gather to honor the victims as the bell chimes ring out from the nearby First United Methodist Church.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}