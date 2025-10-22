Event organizers cite trouble working with City of Sanford forcing Porchfest cancellation

SANFORD, Fla. — Another major event is canceled in Sanford. Organizers of Sanford Porchfest announced it will not happen in 2026. They cite logistical challenges and trouble working with the city that they say made it impossible to move forward.

“I’m so disappointed,” Christina Hollerbach, a non-profit consultant, said. “I think Sanford Porchfest is an event that is for literally everyone.”

She expressed her frustration over events like Jingle Jam, Oktoberfest, and now Porchfest being canceled or scaling down.

She’s helped organize all three and said the City of Sanford has made it difficult for these events to happen.

“Increased costs, yes, I understand everything is going up, but it’s also about the policies in place,” Hollerbach said. “It’s here is the goal post and I’m going to move it. Every time you go in there there’s a new thing you have to do, you have increase this, and now there has to be this parking.”

Sanford Mayor Art Woodruff said as events get bigger logistics change.

“It’s a complicated event,” Mayor Woodruff said. “I know they put in their application at the end of September. We were ready to approve it at the meeting Monday night. Security costs were going up significantly, about $10,000. “It’s unfortunate that we were not able to get it to that point where we could have those final conversations.”

Hollerbach said if events continue to be canceled in the future the effects will trickle down throughout the community.

“There’s an economic impact,” Hollerbach said. “Businesses and vendors rely on these sales. Artists get exposure for the first time that get booked on bands for the rest of the year from these events.”

Porchfest organizers told Channel 9 they look forward to coordinating with the city to make the event happen in 2027.

