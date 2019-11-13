  • Everett Miller trial: Jurors deliberate life or death for convicted Kissimmee cop killer

    By: Jeff Deal , Sarah Wilson

    Updated:

    OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - After five days of testimony, jurors in Osceola County are deliberating whether to recommend a life or death sentence for the man they convicted of murdering two Kissimmee police officers in 2017.

    Former Marine Everett Miller was convicted of killing Officer Matthew Baxter and Sgt. Sam Howard in September after just two hours of deliberation by the jury.

    Lawyers presented their closing arguments in the penalty phase of the case Wednesday and the jury was sent to deliberate the case around 11 a.m.

    Miller can only receive the death penalty if the jury is unanimous with its recommendation.

    During closing arguments, prosecutors have said Miller became an extremist with anti-law enforcement beliefs who planned out kill law enforcement officers. They said they believe he shot each of the officers a second time in the face to send a message.

    The defense argued Miller's career in the Marines and exposure to bombings and murders led to him suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

