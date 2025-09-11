‘Every jeweler’s nightmare’: Orlando jewelry store owner discusses break-in

ORLANDO, Fla. — The longtime owner of an Orlando jewelry store said a thief broke into his shop, stole jewelry and trashed the place.

The incident happened at Adams Jewelry on Corrine Drive. The store’s owner, David Adams, said thousands of dollars’ worth of jewelry was stolen in the break-in.

“It’s something you never expect to see. I’m sure this is every jeweler’s nightmare,” Adams said.

The owner discovered the damage after arriving at his shop, capturing the aftermath on his phone.

He reported that the burglars used some type of tool to access the safe, although the exact method remains unclear.

He said he was surprised when he walked in the store.

“Everything was locked up,” he said. “There was no sign of entry. I opened the door like normally would, and found what you see.”

“It concerning that someone would do this, especially here,” said Celina Straker, who works next door at Acme Dry Cleaners.

Detectives were able to get some surveillance video from the store, as well as from Acme. The owners of both stores did not want to release the video to the public due to the investigation.

However, WFTV were able to see the video. It doesn’t show the faces of the possible suspects. But it looks like they pulled up to the back of the store in a dark colored sport utility vehicle. There were at least four people in the SUV. The video showed them coming and going several times.

“I’m hope we can help the police catch the people who did this to them,” said Straker. “What happened to our neighbors isn’t right. This is a community, and we all try to look out for everyone.”

In addition to the stolen jewelry, the thieves took the owner’s contact information, prompting him to request that customers contact him directly at 407-894-5871.

The owner is urging anyone with information to contact the Orlando Police Department to assist in the investigation.

Adams Jewelry has been in business since the 1970s.

