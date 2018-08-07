0 Ex-Ocala police officer alleges sexual harassment, discrimination in lawsuit

OCALA, Fla. - A former Ocala police officer is suing her former police chief and other city officials, alleging discrimination.

Former Ocala police Officer Casey Walsh, who is openly gay, alleges in the 29-page lawsuit that she was sexually harassed while working at the Ocala Police Department because of her gender and sexual orientation.

The suit alleges that Walsh was subjected to "sexually charged comments regarding her appearance, her sexuality and romantic partners."

Walsh filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, but the agency said it could not determine if the claims were founded.

The EEOC said that decision could be made in court, which isn't uncommon with such cases.

Walsh was among three officers to file discrimination complaints against the chief in 2016.

Ocala Mayor Kent Guinn said at that time that he supported Ocala police Chief Greg Graham. Guinn and Graham are named as defendants in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit said Walsh was retaliated against after filing the EEOC complaint.

It lists several internal affairs investigations into Walsh for issues, including "wearing the wrong belt with her uniform" and for allegations of "battery and assault."

The suit doesn't list other details about the assault allegations, and it said Walsh left the department in 2017 because of the retaliation.

The city of Ocala provided Channel 9 with the following statement:

"This city was made aware of the complaint (Thursday) afternoon. We will fully cooperate with the judicial process as it develops. At this time, we have no other information to share."

Bobi Frank, Walsh's attorney, provided Channel 9 with the following statement:

"Officer Walsh has endured a lot to get to this point. The lawsuit merely outlines but a portion of it. The impact of the defendants’ actions on Officer Walsh will stay with her for the rest of her life. She’s hopeful that the federal judge and jury will render swift and severe justice."

The lawsuit does not specify how much money is being sought. The defendants have 20 days to respond to the suit.

