Ex-youth leader charged accused of molesting teen girl in Clearwater church group

CLEARWATER, Fla. - A former youth leader of Clearwater Community Church was arrested on charges of molesting a member of her teen group, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.
Heather Matuszek, 32, was arrested Wednesday on two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation on a 15-year-old girl, deputies said.
Related Headlines
According to an incident report, the now 19-year-old victim told investigators the incidents happened between August 2014 and April 2015, when she was 15 years old.
The incident report said Matuszek admitted to the allegations, and she longer attends Clearwater Community Church.
Matuszek was booked into the Pinellas County Jail but was later released on bail.
Detectives said they are investigating whether there are more victims in the case.
Anyone who believes their child may be a victim or has information regarding the case is asked to call the Crimes Against Children Unit at (727) 582-6006.
TRENDING NOW:
- Stowaway snake found in man's bag on trip from Florida to Hawaii
- Creepy creature shows up on security cam, leaves homeowner dumbfounded
- Bodies of 2 men recovered from Lake Maitland after plane crashes into water
- Staff devastated after 2 giraffes killed by lightning strike at Lion Country Safari
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}