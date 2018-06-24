Expert gives advice on how to talk to children about possible sexual abuse

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A 70-year-old man is in the Osceola County Jail, facing a charge of lewd molestation, records show.
Luis Linares was arrested last week after deputies say he molested an 8-year-old boy, according to his arrest report.
The arrest report states Linares was a family friend and he allegedly lured the boy with gifts.
Investigators wrote in the report they have strong reason to believe Linares has victimized other children, but didn’t explain why.
The Howard Phillips’ Child Advocacy Center in Central Florida said cases like this happen more often than most people realize.
“One in 10 children will be sexually abused before the age of 18,” said Ann Pimentel-Kerr, with the Child Advocacy Center.
In 90 percent of those cases, the abuser is someone the child knows, according to Pimentel-Kerr.
Experts advise parents whose children may have known alleged abusers to have an age-appropriate conversation now.
“Children typically don't lie about being sexually abused, so it's important that a report get made and the facts get found out,” said Pimentel-Kerr.
Pimentel-Kerr advises parents not to be apprehensive about starting the conversation, even if they do not suspect something.
“If a child has been educated on boundaries and learning to say 'no' or 'I don't like that'—you have avoided a potential sexual abuse situation,” she said.
