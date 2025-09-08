Experts warn parents about negative impacts of children skipping breakfast before school

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s common for some kids to skip breakfast, but it may not be a good idea.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, skipping breakfast before school may negatively impact children’s mood, energy, and academic performance.

The Cleveland Clinic recommends that children consume a breakfast containing healthy fats, carbohydrates, protein, and fiber to support their focus and learning throughout the school day.

“They’re going to have trouble focusing, they’re going to have trouble staying awake, they’re going to have trouble absorbing the information that they’re supposed to be learning,” said Jennifer Hyland from the Cleveland Clinic.

The Cleveland Clinic advises parents to avoid giving their children sugary foods for breakfast. Instead, they recommend choosing whole-grain cereals as a healthier option.

Parents can help improve their children’s concentration and school performance by ensuring they have a nutritious breakfast.

