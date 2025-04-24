Extreme drought conditions leave a high fire threat for the week

ORLANDO, Fla. — When you only have about 30-40% of your annual rainfall so far, you end up with severe to extreme drought conditions!

Low humidity and warmer temperatures into the weekend will keep a high fire threat until a slight chance for rain returns by Sunday and a higher coverage on Monday.

Evening Forecast: Thursday, April 24, 2025 (WFTV)

Of course with storms, comes lightning, and that can be a fire starter, so we’re watching things closely!

