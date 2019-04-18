0 FAA aims to improve flight plans, reduce jet noise at Orlando International Airport

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Federal Aviation Administration wants to change how planes are routed through the skies over Central Florida.

It's promising less air pollution and fewer delays, despite record-setting traffic out of Orlando International Airport.

The FAA is now asking for input on new takeoff and landing routes.

TRENDING NOW:

FAA officials said its new metroplex program does not specifically aim to make things quieter... But it could happen.

People living in Orlando International Airport's flight paths hear flights overhead an average of 876 times a day. And as high as that number is, some residents said it seems even higher.

"Every time I go out the door, there's a plane going overhead," said resident Heidi Gebhardt.

Gebhardt was surprised when she moved to Winter Park and discovered jet noise miles from the airport.

"I can deal with it during the day, but at night, sometimes it does get annoying,” Gebhardt said. “It will wake you up."

As planes multiply across the skies, FAA administrators have hit the road, trying to find the best solution to getting them to their destinations safely. The Sunshine State is particularly challenging.

"Florida uniquely has four major metropolitan international airports,” said FAA Regional Administrator Michael O’Harra. “No other state in the country has that."

The FAA wants to use satellite navigation to narrow the tracks they fly, cut down on the clutter and save travelers some time.

On Wednesday, O'Harra told airport administrators a similar project in Houston saved 600,050 miles of unnecessary flying last year.

By flying more efficiently, it's possible that planes could end up flying more quietly.

"There's a possibility that as aircraft fly more precise routes that they can begin their descent farther out from the airport and fly that approach with reduced power," O'Harra said.

The actual changes are a couple of years away. The FAA said it will have more noise data at a round of public meetings around this time next year.

DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

© 2019 Cox Media Group.