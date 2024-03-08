FAA investigating after tire falls off United Airlines flight shortly after takeoff

ORLANDO, Fla. — Video shows the moment when a United Airlines flight headed to Japan lost a tire during takeoff from San Francisco.

The debris smashed into cars in an employees’ airport parking lot.

A United spokesperson says the Boeing 777 jetliner was diverted to LAX where the 235 passengers and 14 crew members were transferred to another aircraft.

The runway in San Francisco was briefly closed to clean up debris.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.

