FAA partners with SpaceX to upgrade network via Starlink

The Federal Aviation Administration is partnering with SpaceX to upgrade its networks using Starlink satellite internet.

SpaceX already provides star link service to governments and private customers worldwide.

The deal comes as CEO Elon Musk pushes for federal spending cuts, including job cuts at the FAA.

Details haven’t been released, raising questions about possible conflicts of interest.

